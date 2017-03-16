Mischa Barton takes legal action against attempted sale of revenge porn recordings

Actress Mischa Barton revealed she has been a victim of revenge porn - claiming a former partner secretly filmed her.

The 31-year-old has said an ex tried to sell the videos but she has taken out a court restraining order over them.

Police are also investigating.

Her lawyer Lisa Bloom says they will not be backing down.

"Let me be very clear to anyone who attemps to traffic in these images," she said.

"You are now on notice of these court orders.

"If you continue, we will find you, we will come after you, and we will bring you to justice."