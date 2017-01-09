Miranda Kerr stuns at Golden Globes after party

Miranda Kerr oozed glamour as Hollywood stars let their hair down at the Golden Globes after- parties.

The Australian model, 33, owned the red carpet, in a silk ivory strapless gown with thigh-high split, at the Warner Bros and InStyle 18th Annual Post-Golden Globes Party.

Miranda Kerr last year (PA Wire PA Archive/PA Images)

She showed off the full look on her Twitter account.

Meanwhile, British star Claire Foy – who scooped best actress in a TV drama for her portrayal of the Queen – arrived clutching her trophy at the The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes after-party.

Winner Claire Foy arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty (Chris Pizzello AP/Press Association Images)

Supermodel Naomi Campbell turned heads at the same do, in a classy purple dress.

Naomi Campbell arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty (Chris Pizzello AP/Press Association Images)

The Golden Globes’ InStyle & Warner Bros bash was a star-studded affair, with the likes of Andrew Garfield, Eddie Redmayne and Jake Gyllenhaal at the bash.

We'll have more for you tomorrow. But for now, that's a good night for us. Until next year... Good night, #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/hBMLsXF26T — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

Kendall and Kylie Jenner posed together at the NBCUniversal Golden Globes after-party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Kendall Jenner, left, and Kylie Jenner arrive at the NBCUniversal Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel (Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

Lea Michele was also letting her hair down.

Lea Michele arrives at the InStyle and Warner Bros Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Andrew Garfield, who was nominated for Hacksaw Ridge, posed for snaps with Laura Dern.

Andrew Garfield and Laura Dern at the InStyle and Warner Bros Golden Globes after party (Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock)

Viola Davis – who won Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for her role in Fences – kissed hubby Julius Tennon as they got ready to party.

Viola Davis, who won an award for Fences, kisses Julius Tennon as they arrive at the InStyle and Warner Bros Golden Globes afterparty (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Looks like it was a good night.