Miranda Hart is making her West End debut in Annie

Call The Midwife star Miranda Hart is set to make her West End theatre debut in her “dream role” of Miss Hannigan in a new production of Annie.

Miranda said taking on the part of the drunk orphanage manager had put a spring in her step.

Miranda as Miss Hannigan (Matt Crockett/Premier)

The part was made famous by Carol Burnett in the 1982 film version of the Broadway musical, which starred Albert Finney as Daddy Warbucks, the benefactor of orphan Annie.

Miranda said: “Miss Hannigan is a dream role, and certainly has been for me, but I never thought it would be a reality.

“But here we are and I have a newly found musical theatre-esque spring in my step!

“I hope people will leave the theatre feeling life is a little better and dreamier and jollier after watching it, as much as we feel that performing it.

“Now if you’ll excuse me, I have some leg-warmers to put on…”

Previews of Annie, which will be directed by Nikolai Foster and produced by Michael Harrison and David Ian, will begin at the Piccadilly Theatre on May 23 ahead of opening night on June 5.

To confirm I’m part of @AnnieMusicalUK. Booking details https://t.co/e2mlrOQk9r. It needn’t be a hard knock life… pic.twitter.com/ZejfwXsChI — Miranda Hart (@mermhart) February 16, 2017

Miranda will play Miss Hannigan until September 17.

Public booking opens on February 27 and the production runs until January 6 2018.