Miranda Hart explores vlogging universe in new web series

Television’s Miranda Hart is introducing young people to the highs and lows of vlogging in her first children’s comedy web series, So Sammy.

The series, the first to be produced for the Disney Channel app, will follow the life of video blogger Sammy (Harley Bird) and the dilemmas she faces with party shop owner mother and French soon-to-be stepbrother, Olly.

“It has been really fun collaborating on a show set in the vlogging universe where kids hang out today and it made sense to set Sammy’s adventures here,” Miranda said.

(Yui Mok/PA)

“She is who everyone will want as their best friend, she’s real, funny, kind, upbeat and wants to make the world a better place.

“But because she addresses bigger and more real subjects than other vloggers might, she often overstretches herself but, even when it all goes wrong and she puts her foot in it, we will love her even more… we’ve all been there.

“With the show set in the intriguing world of tween vlogging, it is a perfect fit that So Sammy has its platform on the Disney Channel app.”

(Ian West/PA)

Launched this weekend, So Sammy is created by King Bert Productions, the company Miranda launched in 2014 with David Walliams and Jo Sargent.

Two of the 10 webisodes are now available on the app, with the rest rolling out in pairs from 10am every Saturday.