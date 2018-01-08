Millie Bobby Brown’s Drake photo and the other top Golden Globes moments

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown joked that Canadian singer Drake was her “security” as they posed for a photograph at a Golden Globes after-party.

Thirteen-year-old Brown, known for her role as Eleven in Netflix’s sci-fi hit Stranger Things, posted a picture of the two together, with the caption: “Blessed to have my security be my +1 at the netflix party.”

One Dance singer Drake, whose 39 million-strong Instagram account sees him named as “champagnepapi”, replied to the post, writing in the comments: “4L” (For life).

Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway was unable to attend the star-studded ceremony, but shared her solidarity with her fellow actors and actresses who were wearing black in support of the Time’s Up campaign.

Hathaway donned a black dress and flashed a peace sign in a photograph on her Instagram account, writing alongside it: “In Solidarity from my sick bed. #TIMESUP #WHYWEWEARBLACK #GoldenGlobes”

Black Swan star Natalie Portman and America Ferrera posted the same Instagram photograph on their accounts as they attended the ceremony together.

Ferrera captioned hers: “My gentlewoman of a date, @nportmanofficial came all the way to the door for me. How ladies do. #TIMESUP #WHYWEWEARBLACK”

Portman, who only recently joined Instagram, wrote: “My prom date to the revolution #WHYWEWEARBLACK #TIMESUP”

Golden Globe nominees and presenters dressed in black to stand in solidarity with victims of sexual violence, as winners spoke out about abuse in support of the Time’s Up campaign for gender equality.

Big Little Lies actress Reese Witherspoon posed alongside pregnant Eva Longoria.

Witherspoon, who has been ardently supporting the Time’s Up campaign in the run-up to the award ceremony, wrote: “Honored to stand with this woman and women everywhere tonight for equality, parity, safety and inclusion. @EvaLongoria #WhyWeWearBlack @timesupnow #GoldenGlobes”

Longoria, 42, who recently confirmed that she is expecting her first child with husband Jose Baston, posted a long message after the ceremony where she quoted Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

She wrote on Instagram: “Oh what a night! To witness the sea of solidarity tonight filled my heart with joy. We are going to help women everywhere and across all industries to have a safer and more fair work environment. And of course I had to quote my dear friend Lin Manuel Miranda and our favorite play, ‘this is not a moment, it’s a movement!’ #TIMESUP #WhyWeWearBlack”

The sexual harassment scandal that has rocked Hollywood dominated most of the ceremony.