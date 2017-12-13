Millie Bobby Brown honoured to play ‘badass’ Eleven after SAG nominations

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown said she feels “lucky and honoured” after the hit horror show earned four Screen Actors Guild award nominations.

The 13-year-old, who rose to fame as mysteriously powerful child Eleven, paid tribute to both the organisation and her character as she received a nod for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series.

Sharing a picture of herself during the season two finale of the Netflix series, she wrote: “Screen Actors Guild! Thank you SO much for recognizing me and our cast for the second year in a row!

“This means the world coming from you, our peers. I am so lucky and honored to have the privilege of playing Eleven – a strong, powerful, badass, strange, wonderful character!”

Meanwhile, British singer Kate Nash said she felt “incredible joy” after women’s wrestling comedy drama Glow was also nominated for four awards, including outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series.

The star, who plays Rhonda Richardson in the show, tweeted: “This brings incredible joy to my heart! Glow is an ensemble of freaky mad women who wrestle each other w love & strength every day. Thank you @SAGawards We are so happy! Our group text is poppin off.”

Her co-star and on-screen lover Marc Maron added simply: “Whoa! Thanks!” while lead star Alison Brie posted: “What an incredible honor to be nominated by our fellow actors for @sagawards!!! So proud of our GLOW cast, our stunt team, and @marcmaron!! I am so madly in love with everyone who works on our show. What an exciting morning!!

After two recognitions for Orange Is The New Black, Helen actress Francesca Curran posted: “SAG AWARDS NOM…I can’t tell you guys what it means to me to be nominated with these actors. I’m soooo full of gratitude….thank you to @SAGawards @netflix @OITNB for this honor! I am never coming down from cloud nine!”

Actor Kumail Nanjiani gushed with gratitude after heartwarming romcom The Big Sick was mentioned twice, including in the outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture category.

“Oh wow. Thank you thank you thank you,” he posted.

“I am so proud & thrilled to know & have worked with the cast of #TheBigSick & seeing them recognized by their peers has brought a tear to my eye. Special shout out to Gayle Keller, our magical casting director.”