Miley Cyrus, Zach Braff and George Takei lead birthday tributes to Barack Obama

Singer Miley Cyrus, actor Zach Braff and presenter Ellen DeGeneres have led a wave of celebrity tributes to Barack Obama on his 56th birthday.

Stars from across the showbusiness industry shared their pictures and happy memories of the former US president to celebrate his special day on Friday.

Cyrus said she missed the father of two, as she posted a picture of him in sunglasses on Instagram.

Ignoring the fact that he is no longer the White House leader, she wrote: “Happy birthday Mr. President @barackobama !!! We love & miss you dearly!”

La Toya Jackson similarly posted a smart banner of Mr Obama, with the caption: “Mr. President #Happy56th Birthday! President Obama we love you! #BarackObama #ObamaDay”.

Star Trek legend George Takei added to the affection for the former president as he posted: “Happy birthday to President @BarackObama, whose grace, thoughtfulness and compassion we miss every day.

Scrubs star Braff tweeted a photo of himself and Mr Obama laughing during a previous meeting and wrote: “Happy Birthday, @BarackObama . #GuyLove”.

DeGeneres shared a compilation video of some her of her favourite Obama moments – including his appearance on her hit US show – and added: “Happy birthday, @BarackObama! I’m proud and honored to call you my friend.”

But their kind messages were inevitably outshone by Mr Obama’s wife, Michelle, who shared throwback photos of the family crowding around a birthday cake some years ago.

Her heartfelt tribute read: “Another year older, but the same phenomenal guy I married nearly 25 years ago. Happy birthday, @BarackObama — we love you so much!”