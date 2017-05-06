Miley Cyrus wants to express 'more positive message to younger generation' with her new music
Miley Cyrus has said she is gravitating to “more uplifting, conscious rap,” with an eye to giving the younger generation a more positive message with her own music.
The Wrecking Ball singer took to Instagram to clarify remarks she had made that were seen as denigrating hip-hop music and rap lyrics.
She posted: “So, to be clear I respect ALL artists who speak their truth and appreciate ALL genres of music. I have always and will continue to love and celebrate hip hop as I’ve collaborated with some of the very best!
“At this point in my life I am expanding personally/musically and gravitating more towards uplifting, conscious rap!”
When articles are read it isn't always considered that for hours I've spoken with a journalist about my life , where my heart is, my perspective at that time, and the next step in my career. Unfortunately only a portion of that interview makes it to print, & A lot of the time publications like to focus on the most sensationalized part of the conversation. So, to be clear I respect ALL artists who speak their truth and appreciate ALL genres of music (country , pop , alternative .... but in this particular interview I was asked about rap) I have always and will continue to love and celebrate hip hop as I've collaborated with some of the very best! At this point in my life I am expanding personally/musically and gravitating more towards uplifting, conscious rap! As I get older I understand the effect music has on the world & Seeing where we are today I feel the younger generation needs to hear positive powerful lyrics! I am proud to be an artist with out borders and thankful for the opportunity to explore so many different styles/ sounds! I hope my words (sung or spoken) always encourage others to LOVE.... Laugh.... Live fully.... to be there for one another... to unify, and to fight for what's right (human , animal , or environmental ) Sending peace to all! Look forward to sharing my new tunes with you soon! - MC
In a Billboard magazine interview published on Wednesday, Miley gave a generic example of sexually explicit lyrics about women, and said that such lyrics “pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little.”
On Instagram, the pop star added that as she gets older, she understands the effect music has on the world.
“I feel the younger generation needs to hear positive powerful lyrics!” she wrote.
Miley is promoting an upcoming album. Its lead single, “Malibu,” is set to be released Thursday. She said her new music is unlike anything she has recorded before.
