Miley Cyrus urges fans to 'love more' in tribute to Pulse nightclub victims

Miley Cyrus has urged her fans to “love more” and end discrimination as she paid tribute to those who died in the Pulse nightclub shooting a year ago.

The US singer said it was time everybody took care of each other as she remembered the 49 people who lost their lives when gunman Omar Mateen opened fire at the gay nightspot in Orlando, Florida on June 12 2016.

Miley, who took part in Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester concert a week ago, posted a message to her 68.5 million followers on Instagram.

Ariana marked the anniversary by posting a picture of floral tributes outside Pulse on her Instagram page.

Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote on Twitter: “A year later, and the loss and the shock still feels like just this morning. Thinking about you today Orlando. Always.”

Frozen’s Josh Gad posted the name of each victim in an Instagram photo, adding: “Never forget #pulse.”
