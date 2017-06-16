Miley Cyrus reveals the reason why she quit smoking weed

Over the years the world has watched Miley Cyrus transform from sweet innocent Hannah Montana to the tongue-wagging woman she is now.

During that time she has not shied away from outrageous outbursts and controversial statements.

Although her new hit single, ‘Malibu’ is something a tad tamer than the Miley that we are used to, it looks a characteristic of hers that is here to stay.

She even appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to discuss the reason why she stopped smoking weed.

She first revealed to the host that she has been “very stoned” for all of her past guest appearance on the show and she’s since given up smoking.

Cyrus explained that the reason behind her sobriety is because she wants to be as well-spoken about her new music as possible, which wasn't something she felt was possible when she was high.

She also added that she used to have a recurring nightmare that she would die during her SNL monologue, whenever she got high.