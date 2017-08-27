Miley Cyrus posts throwback to risque MTV VMAs show

Miley Cyrus has shared a hilarious throwback picture of her controversial 2013 MTV Video Music Awards performance, promising her dad she will “be good” this time.

The Malibu singer caused a stir at the awards ceremony four years ago when she appeared on stage scantily clad in nude underwear and twerked alongside Blurred Lines singer Robin Thicke.

Cyrus will be back on the VMAs stage on Sunday night, and ahead of her performance has posted a picture on Instagram of her and Thicke on stage.

Sorry Dad…. I'll be good tonight I promise … @vmas A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Aug 27, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

An image of her father Billy Ray Cyrus has been added to the background of the shot, and Cyrus quipped: “Sorry Dad…. I’ll be good tonight I promise … @vmas.”

This year’s ceremony will see Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar and Ariana Grande vie for best artist in the first year where judges have scrapped gendered categories.

.@vmas are kinda my THANG! Most FUN show of the year in my humble opinion! Can't wait 4 Sundaaaaaaay! pic.twitter.com/tusuQA7HqO — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 25, 2017

Lamar leads the way with eight nominations.

:: The show will be broadcast in the UK on the MTV channel at 8pm on Monday.