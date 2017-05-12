Miley Cyrus got all nostalgic watching her Hannah Montana audition

Miley Cyrus is back on the promotion trail with a new single, doing the usual TV and radio appearances that go with it.

Cyrus was recently on Radio Disney and they showed her the tape from her Hannah Montana audition.

And it seems the former Disney-star was pretty confident in her ability from the start. Cyrus is quick to point out that "by the way, my t-shirt says I should have my own TV show."

These videos can be kind of cringey, but this one is rather lovely.