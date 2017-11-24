Miley Cyrus dismisses ‘rude’ pregnancy rumours

Singer Miley Cyrus has hit out at pregnancy rumours, putting her pictured “bump” down to a generous portion of vegan turkey.

The Younger Now star knocked back the suggestions in an Instagram story, labelling them as “rude”.

Media reports emerged within hours after she posted a photo of herself posing in a grey T-shirt with her hips leaning forward in a pre-birthday snap with the caption: “So close to b-day time! Stoked for a day full of Tofurkey & loved ones! Ain’t it ironic? #VeganTurkeyBaby”.

Followers also responded to the post, asking “Are you pregnant?” and “Are you having a baby?”

Cyrus, who celebrated her 25th birthday on America’s Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, later shared the picture again in an Instagram story, stamped with the caption: “Not pregnant just eating a s*** ton of tofurkey.”

She added: “Miley Cyrus pregnant? ‘Fans go wild after seeing singer posts pic showing ‘bump’ ahead of Thanksgiving’. RUDE!!!!”

As she brushed aside the rumours, she posted birthday updates for her fans, including gifts from her partner, actor Liam Hemsworth, and a throwback photo of herself as a child.