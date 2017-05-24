Miley Cyrus dedicates The Voice performance to Ariana Grande and Manchester victims

Last night Miley Cyrus dedicated her performance on The Voice to Ariana Grande and all those affected by the terror attack at Manchester Arena on Monday night, writes Pam Ryan.

Ahead of her return to season 13 of The Voice as coach, Miley performed her new single, Malibu, on last night's live finale.

She then shared her dedication on her Instagram.

❤️💙❤️💙 #MyheartiswithManchester #Malibu @arianagrande @nbcthevoice finale .... A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on May 23, 2017 at 9:00pm PDT

The dedication has been viewed almost 1.6 million times so far and the full performance on Youtube has been viewed over 200,000 times.

Both Youtube and Instagram commenters thanked the star for her support, with some calling her an "angel".