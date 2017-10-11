Miley Cyrus' Carpool Karaoke is here

Miley Cyrus is the latest star to appear on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke.

The 24-year-old singer joined the Late Late Show host on his way to work and together the pair belted out some of her top tracks including: Wrecking Ball, Malibu and The Climb.

During the journey, Miley reflected on her Hannan Montana days, played high or not high and even made James fake cry.

She also 'fesses up to her hit and run episode on set of The Voice!

On a more serious note, Miley looks back on her VMA twerking days and claims they made her the activist she is today.

She said: " I realised if that many people were going to talk about something that I did, or something that I do, then I should make it a good thing, and I should make it something that can change people's lives rather than be a controversial conversation that does nothing but become a fun Halloween costume for people."