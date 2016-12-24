Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth win Christmas in cracking jumpers as the stars get festive

‘Tis the season to be jolly, and that’s something celebrities all over the world have really taken to heart.

Stars from the worlds of music, TV, film, modelling and more have taken to their social media pages in their droves to bring a little festive cheer to their millions of combined followers, and the results have been pretty darn great.

Here’s a run-down of some of the best Yuletide snaps from our favourite stars, although it’s fair to say reunited couple Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have one of the strongest Christmas jumper games of the year.

Liam Hemsworth (Matt Crossick PA Archive/PA Images)

The smitten pair shared a selfie, with singer Miley in a knit emblazoned with a likeness of Jesus Christ (and some fairy lights), while Hunger Games hunk Liam opted for a classic 1980s apres-ski sort of affair.

Liam shared the picture and wrote: “Happy birthday Jesus.”

Fearne Cotton lived up to her second name and showed off some stunning new threads, a pair of Christmas tree-emblazoned leggings.

And her best pal Holly Willoughby also got in on the crazy knitwear action.

Jessica Simpson couldn’t help but laugh as her son Ace knocked over their Christmas tree.

She wrote: “Ace just watched How The Grinch Stole Christmas. He then proceeded to walk up to his tree and yelled “I hate Christmas” and tossed it. #aceknute #merrychristmas.”

Mariah Carey was dressed in her finest festive gear as she told her fans she was “festivating dahlings”.

Jacqui and Guy Ritchie joined their children for a fantastic retro holiday greetings card.

New mother, supermodel Candice Swanepoel, made sure her son Anaca – who was born in October – got a proper look at the Christmas tree.

Kelly Brook proved that Santa Claus DOES exist. She met him. So there.

Jennifer Lopez’s family has been singing along to Christmas classic hit Feliz Navidad and we want to join their party.

Olly Murs had what looks like one heck of a brilliant lads’ Christmas Eve Eve get-together. Points to everyone for the jumpers and shirts, there.

Kaley Cuoco donned an “ugly Christmas jumper” with a pal.

Rapper Drake was just classic Drake as he wished his followers “happy holidays”.

Um, is this REALLY Kris Jenner’s actual house and her Christmas tree? Wow.

Keep them coming, guys!