Miley Cyrus and Christina Aguilera among stars celebrating July 4 on Instagram

Celebrities across the United States have celebrated July 4 with a series of patriotic posts on social media.

Christina Aguilera showed off her family’s flag collection in an Instagram snap with her fiance Matthew Rutler and her children Max and Summer.

The family sported red, white and blue outfits as they posed on the end of a pier with a selection of star-spangled banners.

Happy 4th of July!! ❤️💙🇺🇸 @m_rutler A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Jul 4, 2017 at 8:34am PDT

Miley Cyrus marked the holiday with a clip from her music video for her hit Party In The USA, captioning it: “Happy 4th to everyone EVERYWHERE! Move your hips like you know what!!!!!! #yeah #partyintheusa”

Happy 4th to everyone EVERYWHERE! ❤️💙❤️💙❤️💙❤️💙 Move your hips like you know what!!!!!! #Yeah #partyintheusa pic.twitter.com/AymLVEKKqJ — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) July 4, 2017

She also shared a picture of the American flag that details the percentages of women, immigrants and people of colour that make up the population.

Frozen star and husband Dax Shepard donned stars-and-stripes onesies to celebrate the public holiday in a garden.

#happy4thofjuly #jammies A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Jul 3, 2017 at 8:53pm PDT

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell shared a photo of themselves out on a July 4 bike ride.

Hawn captioned it: “Life, liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness!! Happy 4th to all! With love.”

Life, liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness!! Happy 4 th to all! With love ❤️ A post shared by Goldie Hawn (@officialgoldiehawn) on Jul 4, 2017 at 6:44am PDT

Comedian Russell Brand offered a typically tongue-in-cheek take on the day.

America! Well done on escaping the tyrannical regime of an unaccountable despot! Happy Independence Day #July4th — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) July 4, 2017

Actress Sharon Stone marked the occasion by sharing the third in a series of black-and-white photos from a recent shoot.

Singer Anastacia used the date to throw her support behind the right to criticise the President.

Freedom of speech is something no one should take for granted. Right on @chelseahandler 👊🏻Happy 4th of July everyone! X #IndependenceDay https://t.co/No0omwXv5M — Anastacia (@AnastaciaMusic) July 4, 2017

Welsh actor Luke Evans shared a clip of him wishing his US fans a happy Independence Day.

Piers Morgan offered Americans his services if they ever feel like welcoming him back.