Miley Cyrus and Christina Aguilera among stars celebrating July 4 on Instagram
Celebrities across the United States have celebrated July 4 with a series of patriotic posts on social media.
Christina Aguilera showed off her family’s flag collection in an Instagram snap with her fiance Matthew Rutler and her children Max and Summer.
The family sported red, white and blue outfits as they posed on the end of a pier with a selection of star-spangled banners.
Miley Cyrus marked the holiday with a clip from her music video for her hit Party In The USA, captioning it: “Happy 4th to everyone EVERYWHERE! Move your hips like you know what!!!!!! #yeah #partyintheusa”
Happy 4th to everyone EVERYWHERE! ❤️💙❤️💙❤️💙❤️💙 Move your hips like you know what!!!!!! #Yeah #partyintheusa pic.twitter.com/AymLVEKKqJ— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) July 4, 2017
She also shared a picture of the American flag that details the percentages of women, immigrants and people of colour that make up the population.
❤💙❤💙 pic.twitter.com/mTL1E9S4Xu— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) July 4, 2017
Frozen star and husband Dax Shepard donned stars-and-stripes onesies to celebrate the public holiday in a garden.
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell shared a photo of themselves out on a July 4 bike ride.
Hawn captioned it: “Life, liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness!! Happy 4th to all! With love.”
Comedian Russell Brand offered a typically tongue-in-cheek take on the day.
America! Well done on escaping the tyrannical regime of an unaccountable despot! Happy Independence Day #July4th— Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) July 4, 2017
Actress Sharon Stone marked the occasion by sharing the third in a series of black-and-white photos from a recent shoot.
More Summer Fun. Hope everyone's having a great #July4th weekend. (Photographer: @TWhite_Photo Series 3 of 3) #Summer17 pic.twitter.com/6siYwwhV6X— Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) July 3, 2017
Singer Anastacia used the date to throw her support behind the right to criticise the President.
Freedom of speech is something no one should take for granted. Right on @chelseahandler 👊🏻Happy 4th of July everyone! X #IndependenceDay https://t.co/No0omwXv5M— Anastacia (@AnastaciaMusic) July 4, 2017
Welsh actor Luke Evans shared a clip of him wishing his US fans a happy Independence Day.
Happy 4th of July you lot! 🗽⚡️🎆🎉🎈🇺🇸 #FourthOfJuly #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/4IpSaAiqOd— Luke Evans (@TheRealLukevans) July 4, 2017
Piers Morgan offered Americans his services if they ever feel like welcoming him back.
Happy Independence Day, America.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 4, 2017
If you've changed your mind about this whole King thing, I'm available. #July4 pic.twitter.com/fYjZl4HE7h
