Miley Cyrus and boyfriend Liam Hemsworth enjoy a super colourful birthday

Not everybody can pull off a technicolour outfit for a night out.

But if you happen to be Liam Hemsworth celebrating your 27th birthday and you have Miley Cyrus in a onesie and sparkly shades on your arm, then you can just about get away with it.

The pair hit the town to celebrate at the launch party for the new album (Oczy Mlody) by The Flaming Lips – where it just so happened to be the night before frontman Wayne Coyne’s birthday, too.

Yaaaaaas! LIFE IS A CELEBRATION!!!! ❤️💚💛💙💜 happy fuckin birthday @waynecoyne5 & @liamhemsworth !!!!! SO MUCH LOVE & MAGIC! A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 13, 2017 at 10:20am PST

Lazzzzz night @ The Flaming Lips album release partayyyy! OCXY MLODY is out today!!!!! GO GET DAT SHIT! we gots a song on durrrrr called " We A Famly" ! (For obvious reasons) 🦄🐷🐭 A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 13, 2017 at 10:24am PST

But it wasn’t all about partying away onstage. Miley posted an adorable morning-after photo of herself and the birthday boy on Friday – and she didn’t hold back on showing quite how much she appreciated him.

Happiest birthday EVER to my favorite being EVER EVER EVER! You have been my best friend since the day we met..... I am beyond lucky to share sooooo many animals with you!!! 🐷🦄🐶😻🐣 I love you @liamhemsworth A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 13, 2017 at 1:30am PST

She wrote: “Happiest birthday EVER to my favorite being EVER EVER EVER! You have been my best friend since the day we met….. I am beyond lucky to share sooooo many animals with you!!! I love you @liamhemsworth.”

Aww.