Miles Teller denies reports of arrest for 'public intoxication'

US actor Miles Teller has urged his fans not to believe everything they read following reports that he was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.

A news outlet in America reported that the Divergent star was arrested in San Diego, California, on Sunday, after he appeared to be so intoxicated he was struggling to stand upright on the pavement.

Miles Teller (Ian West/PA)

But Miles, 30, said on Twitter that he was not arrested.

Went down to SD to see my buddy before he deployed. I wasn't arrested I was detained bc there was no evidence to charge me with a crime. — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) June 19, 2017

Don't believe everything you read, especially from a third party entertainment news source trying to get clicks. Appreciate the concern. — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) June 19, 2017

The actor is also known for starring in Whiplash and Fantastic Four.