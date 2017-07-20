Mike Shinoda ‘heartbroken’ by death of Linkin Park bandmate and friend Chester Bennington

Mike Shinoda has said he is “shocked and heartbroken” by the death of his close friend and bandmate, Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington.

Bennington, 41, was found dead in a suspected suicide, the Los Angeles County coroner has said.

Chester Bennington of Linkin Park in 20147 (PA archive)

Shinoda, 40, is one of the co-founders of the rock band.

He tweeted: “Shocked and heartbroken, but it’s true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one.”

The date of Bennington’s death, July 20, also marks what would have been the 53rd birthday of one of his close friends, former Audioslave and Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell, who died in May this year.

LA County coroner Brian Elias confirmed that law enforcement had responded to reports of a death in the Palos Verdes Estates area in LA.

Mike Shinoda and Chester Bennington of Linkin Park perform during day two of the 2014 Download Festival at Donington Park (PA Archive)

Elias said that the death is being treated as a possible suicide, but added that it is still under investigation.

American website TMZ first reported the news, saying the singer’s body had been found at a private residence in LA.

The band recently performed in the UK on the European leg of their One More Light world tour, which saw them play to packed stadiums in London, Birmingham and Manchester.

Chester Bennington of Linkin Park (Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP, File)

The band released their seventh album, One More Light, in May this year.

Their first album, Hybrid Theory, released in 2000, propelled them to success as it went on to sell 10 million copies.

They have won two Grammy Awards, five American Music Awards, four MTV VMA Awards, 10 MTV Europe Music Awards and scores of other accolades.

The band has collaborated with many artists over the years including Jay-Z and more recently, London grime star Stormzy, in a track on their new album called Good Goodbye.

Stormzy posted on Twitter shortly after the news broke, writing: “I am heartbroken you do not know what someone’s going through serious. Prayers up for your family right now my brother.”

In April this year, while promoting the tour in London, Bennington opened up during a Q&A session following a playback of a few tracks from One More Light.

The singer spoke openly about his state of mind when they started working on the new album.

He admitted to “hating the world”, adding: “I had a song in my phone at the start of the process called I Hate The World Right Now. ”

Chester Bennington of Linkin Park and wife Talinda Bentley arriving at the Kerrang! Awards in 2009 (PA archive)

“Mostly the suffering that I was bringing on was self-imposed. All these thoughts were stuck in my head. It was not healthy. I remember thinking that I wanted to be left alone.”

The singer, who was born in Arizona, is survived by six children and his wife, Talinda Ann Bentley.

The band were due to continue with the North American leg of their tour next week.