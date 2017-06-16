Mick Konstantin’s Conor McGregor song is being released for charity

If you’ve been on the internet in the past week, chances are you’ve been humming THAT Conor McGregor song by Mick Konstantin, writes Steve Neville.

There’s Only One Conor McGregor has notched up over three million views in just one week and has been seen by The Notorious himself.

Konstantin has even been invited to travel to Las Vegas by McGregor and his team to witness the super fight against Floyd Mayweather on August 26.

Naturally, people love the song and want to be able to download it for themselves. And the good news is now you can.

But there’s better news - all proceeds of the iTunes sales from There’s Only One Conor McGregor will be going to charity.

"The support I’ve received for this song has been immense, and I’m going to have the trip of a lifetime to see McGregor in action in Vegas. I felt I had to give something back," said Mr Konstantin

"I have decided to donate all iTunes sales of ’There’s Only One Conor McGregor’ until the fight to a charity Conor supports. The proceeds of the sales will go to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin."

"I’d love to see the hospital benefit from this and see the proceeds going to a good cause."

We reckon it’s got Number 1 written all over it!

You can download the song on iTunes here.