Mick Jagger remembers ex-girlfriend L’Wren Scott on her birthday
Sir Mick Jagger has remembered his ex-girlfriend L’Wren Scott on what would have been her 53rd birthday.
The rock star posted a photograph of the late fashion designer on his Instagram page, alongside a caption: “Thinking of you on your birthday.”
US-born Scott killed herself in her Manhattan apartment on March 17 2014.
But following news of her death, it emerged her eponymous fashion label had been experiencing financial problems.
She had been dating the Rolling Stones frontman since 2001.
