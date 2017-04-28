Mick Jagger remembers ex-girlfriend L’Wren Scott on her birthday

Sir Mick Jagger has remembered his ex-girlfriend L’Wren Scott on what would have been her 53rd birthday.

The rock star posted a photograph of the late fashion designer on his Instagram page, alongside a caption: “Thinking of you on your birthday.”

US-born Scott killed herself in her Manhattan apartment on March 17 2014.

Thinking of you on your birthday. A post shared by Mick Jagger (@mickjagger) on Apr 28, 2017 at 12:59am PDT



But following news of her death, it emerged her eponymous fashion label had been experiencing financial problems.

She had been dating the Rolling Stones frontman since 2001.