Michelle Obama fans filmed heartfelt goodbyes only to be surprised by her moments later

As the end of Barack Obama’s presidential term edges closer, the world has made emotional farewells to the President and First Lady Michelle Obama.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon invited Americans to record their last words to the First Lady, sharing exactly what she meant to each individual.

What people didn’t know was that Michelle was listening to their every word from behind a curtain, waiting to surprise them with a personal goodbye.

“Good evening, First Lady. Because of you, I know that my race does not define who I am or what I can accomplish,” one woman said, as Michelle watched from behind a curtain.

“For years, you’ve shown our nation countless times, through dignity, passion and respect we can overcome any hardship.

“Thank you for inspiring all Americans, including myself, to continue to go high even when the challenges of life make us feel low.”

(The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube)

Michelle’s guest appearance on The Tonight Show on Wednesday night also saw her write thank you notes to inauguration day, her initiative Reach Higher and her husband – whom she referred to as her “very own silver fox”.

She also discussed life after FLOTUS, confirming she’d continue to be involved with the initiatives she established – Reach Higher and Let’s Move! – while revealing she’d traded words with first-lady-to-be Melania Trump.