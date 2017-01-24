Michael Shannon 'thrilled' at Oscar nod for Nocturnal Animals role

Oscar nominee Michael Shannon said he was “thrilled” to be recognised for his role in Nocturnal Animals.

In a statement, Michael, who is up for best supporting actor, said: “(I) loved making this film. I would work with Tom Ford anytime, anywhere.

“Jake Gyllenhaal and Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Karl Glusman made it easy for me. Nice to get some good news in the midst of all the carnage, so to speak.”

Singer and actor Justin Timberlake was also in a celebratory mood after his nomination for best original song for his hit Can’t Stop The Feeling – which serves as the soundtrack to animated adventure Trolls.

SPEECHLESS. WOWOWOW!!!!!!! Thank you SO MUCH @TheAcademy for this nomination for #CantStopTheFeeling ‼Congrats to ALL the nominees!! -JT — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) January 24, 2017

