Michael Jackson tops list of highest-earning dead celebrities in 2017

With earnings of $75m (€64.3m), Michael Jackson has topped Forbes' list of the 13 highest-paid dead celebrities for the fifth year in a row.

The King of Pop's tally this year places him on par with the seventeenth-best-paid living entertainer, Bruce Springsteen.

Golf legend Arnold Palmer is in second place with $40m (€34.3m) in the year since his death.

Peanuts creator Charles Schulz ranks third with an income of $38m (€32.6m) thanks to creations of his such as Snoopy and Charlie Brown.

Elvis Presley finishes fourth with $35m (€30m), up from last year’s $27m (€23.1m).

Bob Marley rounds out the top five with $23m (€19,7m).

The remaining eight includes Tom Petty, who died in the past year.

The Forbes list measures pretax income from October 15, 2016 through October 15, 2017 before deducting cuts for agents, managers and lawyers.