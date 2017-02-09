Michael C Hall and Jodi Balfour join The Crown as the Kennedys

America’s first couple have been cast to make an appearance in The Crown – Michael C Hall and Jodi Balfour will be playing President John F Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy.

The iconic US figures are the closest thing America has to a royal family, so they’re huge roles for any actor to take on.

Michael C Hall will play JFK (Matt Crossick/PA)

According to MailOnline, production on the new series of the dramatisation about Queen Elizabeth’s earlier life has already begun shooting and the second series will see a visit from JFK and Jackie.

Claire Foy plays the young Queen Elizabeth alongside Matt Smith as Prince Philip and it’s set to run for six seasons.

The Crown has been a huge hit for Netflix (Ian West/PA)

The storyline that will see the US presidential visit to the UK concerns a tricky situation where Jackie had wanted her sister Princess Lee Radziwell to accompany her, putting the Queen in an awkward situation as Princess Lee was remarried and divorcees were not welcome at state dinners.

Dexter star Michael is said to bear an uncanny resemblance to JFK after make-up, so we can’t wait to see the new episodes.