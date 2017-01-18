Michael Buble won't be hosting Brits ceremony

Michael Buble has pulled out of hosting next month’s Brit Awards while his three-year-old son battles cancer.

The Canadian singer, 41, announced in November that his son Noah has been diagnosed with cancer.

Michael was set to take over from Ant and Dec, who fronted the awards evening for the last two years, but Brits bosses are now searching for a new host.

Michael Buble (Yui Mok/PA)

A source was quoted as telling The Sun: “It was a difficult call but Michael has decided to pull out of hosting the Brit Awards.

“Out of respect the producers gave him as much time as he needed to make the decision, which they completely understood.”

The singer has previously said that he and his wife, Luisiana Lopilato, were putting their careers on hold in order to devote their time to taking care of their little boy.

Michael previously told how the couple, who are also parents to 11-month-old son Elias, were “devastated” by the recent cancer diagnosis.

“We have always been very vocal about the importance of family and the love we have for our children. Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well. At this difficult time, we ask only for your prayers and respect for our privacy.

“We have a long journey in front of us and hope that with the support of family, friends and fans around the world, we will win this battle, God willing.”