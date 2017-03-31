Michael Bolton announces Irish concert

Michael Bolton is coming to Dublin this summer.

The Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter has announced that he’ll play Dublin’s 3Arena on June 8.

Bolton has sold more than 60 million records worldwide, won two Grammys for Best Pop Male Vocal Performance, six American Music Awards and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

To date, he has seen eight studio albums rank in the Top Ten, with nine number one singles.

Bolton also became a viral sensation in The Lonely Island’s Emmy nominated video 'Captain Jack Sparrow' that launched on Saturday Night Live and has racked up over 165 million views on YouTube.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, April 7, priced from €60.95, although additional charges may apply.