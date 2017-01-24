Meryl Streep's reaction to her Oscar nomination is the best thing you'll see today

In case you hadn’t heard, Meryl Streep has just received her 20th Oscar nomination, setting a new record – beating one set by herself.

And she has responded to it in the best way possible: by sending out a GIF of herself grooving happily, rather than a written statement.

Meryl Streep reacted to her Oscar nomination with a gif (Handout/PA Images)

Seriously, this was her reaction. No words required.

The actress, 67, is up for best actress at February’s awards ceremony for her role as a tone-deaf opera singer in Florence Foster Jenkins.

She’ll compete against Emma Stone for La La Land, Ruth Negga for Loving, Isabelle Huppert for Elle and Natalie Portman for Jackie.

Meryl Streep (Ian West/PA)

The nod comes just weeks after Donald Trump branded Meryl “over-rated” after she criticised him at the Golden Globes.

The mini clip showed her dancing in Sir Paul McCartney’s music video for his song Queenie Eye – and her representative confirmed this was her official response.

We salute you, Meryl.