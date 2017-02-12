Meryl Streep renews criticism of Donald Trump in speech at Human Rights Campaign gala

Actress Meryl Streep has renewed her harsh criticism of US President Donald Trump and his policies, stressing the need to stand up to what she called "brownshirts and bots and worse".

In a speech to the annual gala of the Human Rights Campaign in New York on Saturday night, a leading national LGBT group, the award-winning actress also jokingly referred to Mr Trump's description of her as overrated - saying she is actually "over-berated" right now.

After first criticising Trump at the Golden Globes in January, Streep also said the new president has awakened the country to how fragile freedom really is.

In remarks that occasionally turned tearful, Streep, who received her 20th Oscar nomination in January, said the weight of all her honours compels her to speak out, despite the fact that it goes against her natural instincts to do so.

AP