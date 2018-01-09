Meryl Streep recounts seat mix-up with Mariah Carey at the Golden Globes

Meryl Streep has told how pop diva Mariah Carey inadvertently stole her seat at the Golden Globes.

The Post actress, 68, said that she found the singer, 47, in her seat as the awards show was about to return following a commercial break.

Streep joked on US chat show Jimmy Kimmel Live!: “Bitch stole my seat!’

“I came over and there she was next to (Steven) Spielberg, sucking up!”

Mariah Carey at the Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Streep said that Carey explained to the Oscar-winner: “‘Oh my god, they made me sit down'”, during the commercial break.

The actress replied: “‘No, no stay there.’ I said, ‘I’ll sit on your lap’ because you know, it looked comfy!”

Earlier, Carey had apologised on Twitter, writing: “Got caught mingling on the way to the loo during a commercial break. Took the first seat available, happens to be right next to Steven Spielberg.

(me) Dear Meryl, please forgive me!!! 🙌🙌

(MERYL STREEP) You can take my seat any time! 😂😂

💖💖💖💖 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 8, 2018

“Cut to next commercial break, guess who comes back to her seat… (me) Dear Meryl, please forgive me!!! You can take my seat any time!”