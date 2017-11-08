Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks make their mark in The Post

Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep have appeared in the first trailer for the new Steven Spielberg movie about the Pentagon Papers.

Streep stars as The Washington Post’s first female publisher and Hanks as her editor in The Post.

Set in 1971, the film tells the story of the newspaper’s legal battle to report a damning classified study about the role of the US in the Vietnam War.

The Pentagon Papers involved the cover-up of government secrets that spanned four decades and four US presidents.

The Post (Niko Tavernise)

The trailer shows Streep in character as Katharine Graham and Hanks as Ben Bradlee, who wants to enhance the stature of the struggling, local paper.

Tom Hanks as Ben Bradlee and Meryl Streep as Kay Graham in The Post (Niko Tavernise)

Spielberg and Hanks previously worked together on Saving Private Ryan, Catch Me If You Can, The Terminal and Bridge Of Spies.

The Post will be released in UK cinemas on January 19 next year.