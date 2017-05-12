Melissa McCarthy went for a spin on Sean Spicer's podium in New York

Ever since she debuted as Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live, Melissa McCarthy has left people demanding to see more of the impression.

It was announced that the comedy star will be hosting SNL this week and the promo pretty much confirmed Ole Spicey would be making an appearance.

But social media got everyone excited today, as Twitter users posted videos of McCarthy, in full Spicer outfit, racing down 58th Street in New York on the famous Press Secretay's podium.

Just watched @melissamccarthy as Sean Spicer film a scene for SNL in front of my office pic.twitter.com/rv784x674H — Chloe Melas (@Chloe_Melas) May 12, 2017

The things you see in New York City. Melissa McCarthy riding Sean Spicer's podium through Midtown #SNL pic.twitter.com/BEorGZ15yS — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) May 12, 2017

We can't wait to see the full sketch!