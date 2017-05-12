Melissa McCarthy went for a spin on Sean Spicer's podium in New York

Ever since she debuted as Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live, Melissa McCarthy has left people demanding to see more of the impression.

It was announced that the comedy star will be hosting SNL this week and the promo pretty much confirmed Ole Spicey would be making an appearance.

But social media got everyone excited today, as Twitter users posted videos of McCarthy, in full Spicer outfit, racing down 58th Street in New York on the famous Press Secretay's podium.

We can't wait to see the full sketch!

Straight out da bushes @nbcsnl #snllivecoasttocoast #snl

A post shared by Melissa McCarthy (@melissamccarthy) on

By Steve Neville

