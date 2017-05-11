Melissa McCarthy is bringing Sean Spicer out of the bushes for this week's SNL

Saturday Night Live alum Melissa McCarthy is bringing back everyone's favourite White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer for this week's episode.

Spicey has certainly given her plenty of material to work with over the last few weeks, from walking out of a press conference without answering questions to hiding in the bushes in the White House grounds to avoid talking about James Comey's firing.

But the important thing is, he still 'feels pretty'.

McCarthy is also hosting the show on Saturday night so you know it's going to be a laugh a minute.

Musical guest this week will be HAIM.