Mel Gibson may direct Suicide Squad 2

Warner Bros. is reportedly considering hiring Mel Gibson to direct the sequel to last year’s box office smash Suicide Squad, according to an article from Variety.

The article states that Gibson is one of a number of directors Warner Bros. is currently meeting with to discuss directing duties for Suicide Squad 2, and other names on the list of potential directors include Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland), Daniel Espinosa (Safe House), and Jonathan Levine (Warm Bodies).

Gibson was particularly critical of the superhero genre last year so it would be quite interesting to see his take on the DC Comics property.