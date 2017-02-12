Mel Brooks: Trump has not reached Hitlerian levels - yet

The Producers creator Mel Brooks has said he does not think Donald Trump is worthy of his own musical because he does not think he is dangerous.

Mel, who was awarded the prestigious Fellowship at the Baftas, wrote and directed the satirical comedy about producers staging a musical about Hitler.

Speaking backstage after he collected his gong from the Duke of Cambridge, he contemplated if he would ever pen anything about the president.

Mel Brooks (Joel Ryan/AP)

He said: “He just simply hasn’t reached Hitlerian proportions yet, he might get there.

“I’m not afraid of him, I don’t think he’s dangerous. I think he’s mostly an entertainer, a guy who wants audiences to love him.

“What I’m afraid of is all the guys around him, all the people who whisper in his ears, like the people who whispered in George W Bush’s ears and we got the Iraq War.

“I just hope Trump stays the egomaniac he is, listens to no-one and then we will all be safe. But if he believes these guys we are all in trouble.”

Donald Trump (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mel described his award from Bafta as “an august and singular honour”, adding: “I love the affection that comes with it.”

The comedian said he is looking forward to putting on a theatrical production of his film Young Frankenstein in the capital, which will open at the Garrick Theatre later this year after a run in Newcastle.

He said: “I am going to keep going until I’m dead. I have ideas and I am bringing to this very city a musical called Young Frankenstein, a musical comedy.

“I think, modestly speaking, it will be sensational. It’s not that I care about the money but if you’re interested go by the Garrick. If you’re scalpers you will make a lot of money.”