Mel B throws water over Simon Cowell after cheeky wedding night remark

Mel B threw a cup of water over Simon Cowell when her fellow talent show judge made a joke about her wedding night.

The former Spice Girl, 42, is divorcing Stephen Belafonte.

On any other night, this would be the craziest thing to happen on #AGT. pic.twitter.com/toWPVW65Sx — America's Got Talent (@AGT) August 23, 2017

Asked by America’s Got Talent host Tyra Banks how an act on the show made him feel, straight-talking Cowell replied: “I’m imagining this would be like Mel B’s wedding night, a lot of anticipation, not much promise or delivery.”

Mel B and Stephen Belafonte before their split (Ian West/PA)

RT if you’re ready to see stars during #AGT starting NOW on @nbc, West Coast! pic.twitter.com/3SbwudlSQJ — America's Got Talent (@AGT) August 23, 2017

His comments shocked the studio audience and surprised Brown, who despite smiling, threw a cup of water over Cowell, 57.

Tonight's @AGT live show was bananas. So much went wrong but that's what makes live TV so cray! pic.twitter.com/caqd6wbBzP — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) August 23, 2017

Cowell, left wearing a water-splattered, open neck shirt, smiled back as Brown walked off set for a short time,

Banks commented: “Mel B is out.. this is live TV y’all.”

An America’s Got Talent employee suggested the incident had been spontaneous, writing on Twitter, “that was not planned.”

That was not planned, you guys. #AGT — America's Got Talent (@AGT) August 23, 2017

Cowell’s TV shows have a history of judges throwing water over each other – most memorably with Sharon Osbourne drenching Louis Walsh on The X Factor.

Brown married Belafonte in Las Vegas in June 2007. She filed for divorce ‪‪on March 20‬, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

A full divorce hearing is scheduled to begin ‪on September 25.‬