Mel B hopes courts will unveil ‘truth’ behind estranged husband’s drug claims

Mel B has said she hopes the courts will reveal the truth after her estranged husband claimed she battled cocaine and alcohol addiction, causing a “major issue” in their marriage.

The former Spice Girl, real name Melanie Brown, did not deny the allegations nearly a week after they were made by Stephen Belafonte in their acrimonious divorce.

The Leeds-born singer, 42, instead said she has stayed quiet for her children’s sake.

The allegedly abusive husband, also 42, made the claims in a declaration filed at Los Angeles Superior Court that was made public on Friday last week.

Brown and Belafonte in 2014 (Rick Findler/PA)

In a statement on Thursday, the mother-of-three said: “I have remained silent these past six months for the sake of my children.

“I refuse to be a victim any longer and will trust the legal process to show the truth.”

Belafonte’s claims were the latest in the damaging battle that has heard claims Brown led an “extravagant” lifestyle and had “wiped out” her 50 million dollar (£39 million) Spice Girls fortune.

“The biggest reason for my concern with respect to the safety of the children was due to (Brown’s) habitual and consistent addiction to and abuse of cocaine and alcohol,” he wrote.

“(Her) drinking and drug abuse had been a major issue throughout our marriage and was witnessed by the nanny, the children and her own therapist.”

Brown with her Spice Girls bandmates in 2012 (Ian West/PA)

Brown, now a judge on America’s Got Talent, married the film producer in Las Vegas in June 2007.

She filed for divorce ‪‪on March 20‬, citing “irreconcilable differences” and claimed he tormented her with years of mental and physical abuse.

Belafonte’s lawyers previously dismissed her claims as “nothing more than a smear campaign”.

They are scheduled for a voluntary settlement conference ‪on September 15.‬