Mel B files for divorce from husband Stephen Belafonte

Former Spice Girl Mel B has filed for divorce from her husband Stephen Belafonte after nearly 10 years of marriage.

The 41-year-old singer, whose full name is Melanie Brown, cited “irreconcilable differences” in court documents published by the Mail Online.

The couple married in Las Vegas in June 2007 and have a five-year-old daughter, Madison.

Mel listed the date of separation as December 28, according to papers filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court.

She is seeking joint custody of their daughter and has asked a judge to deny spousal support to film producer Belafonte.

Mel posted an Instagram photo of herself and Belafonte in February in which she described him as her “world”.

My baby boo @stephenthinks11 we have been through everything that would normally tear couples apart and we have come out on the other side stronger,you loved me before I even new how to really love myself,you are my world honey and let's not forget you are abit of a dickhead too xxxx #tenyearsmarried #fightfortheineyoulove #theysaiditwouldntlast #bitcheswishtheyhadthis #nowtalkaboutme A post shared by Mel B (@officialmelb) on Feb 6, 2017 at 3:55pm PST

“We have been through everything that would normally tear couples apart and we have come out on the other side stronger,” she wrote.

“You loved me before I even (knew) how to really love myself, you are my world honey and let’s not forget you are a bit of a dickhead too.”

Mel, who is a judge on America’s Got Talent alongside Simon Cowell, announced earlier this month that her father Martin had died aged 63 from multiple myeloma cancer.

As well as Madison, she has a nine-year-old daughter, Angel, from her brief relationship with actor Eddie Murphy, and an 18-year-old daughter, Phoenix, from her first marriage to dancer Jimmy Gulzar.

Stephen also has another daughter, Giselle, from a previous relationship.

Representatives for Mel could not be immediately reached.