Mel B divorce case could involve former partner Eddie Murphy

Eddie Murphy will be dragged into Mel B's bitter divorce battle if her estranged husband asks for visitation of the ex-Spice Girl's daughter with the actor.

A judge in Los Angeles today ruled Stephen Belafonte could apply for access to Angel as a step-parent.

Lawyers for the Leeds-born singer, 42, pleaded for the girl's involvement to be kept private to avoid her being embroiled in the "media firestorm".