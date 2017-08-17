Mel B divorce case could involve former partner Eddie Murphy

Back to Showbiz Home

Eddie Murphy will be dragged into Mel B's bitter divorce battle if her estranged husband asks for visitation of the ex-Spice Girl's daughter with the actor.

A judge in Los Angeles today ruled Stephen Belafonte could apply for access to Angel as a step-parent.

Lawyers for the Leeds-born singer, 42, pleaded for the girl's involvement to be kept private to avoid her being embroiled in the "media firestorm".

Eddie Murphy
KEYWORDS: Mel B, Eddie Murphy

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz