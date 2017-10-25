Mel B claims husband drugged her throughout most of their marriage, court hears

Mel B claims she was drugged by her estranged husband throughout most of their 10-year marriage, their bitter divorce battle has heard.

The former Spice Girl, real name Melanie Brown, has accused Stephen Belafonte of domestic violence as they undergo an acrimonious split in court in Los Angeles.

And in the latest development, Los Angeles Superior Court was told on Wednesday that she now claims he drugged her too.

One of Belafonte’s lawyers, Philip Cohen, said: “Miss Brown now takes the position she was drugged by Mr Belafonte throughout the course of the marriage.”

The Leeds-born singer, 42, made the allegation that she was drugged throughout “much to most” of the relationship during a recent deposition, Mr Cohen added.

Belafonte, also 42, is accused of tormenting Brown with years of mental and physical abuse.

Mel B and estranged husband Stephen Belafonte (Rick Findler/PA)

So far the preliminary hearings ahead of their full divorce trial have heard a series of damaging allegations.

Belafonte has claimed Brown has suffered from cocaine and alcohol addiction, saying they were a “major issue” in their marriage.

It has also been said that Brown led an “extravagant” lifestyle and had “wiped out” her 50 million dollar (£39 million) Spice Girls fortune.

Brown, now a judge on America’s Got Talent, married the film producer in Las Vegas in June 2007.

She filed for divorce ‪on March 20, citing “irreconcilable differences” and detailing allegations of domestic abuse.

Belafonte’s lawyers previously dismissed her claims as “nothing more than a smear campaign”.

A trial on the domestic violence allegations has been delayed and will now begin ‪on November 6 ahead of the full divorce case.