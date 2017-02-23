Mel and Sue share Red Nose snap ahead of Let's Sing And Dance For Comic Relief

Former Great British Bake Off presenters Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc have shared a first photo of themselves as they prepare to host a special competition show for next month’s Comic Relief.

The picture shows them pretending to perform a noisy sing-off as they model the new range of traditional red noses in the lead-up to Let’s Sing And Dance For Comic Relief.

Mel and Sue get ready to sing AND dance (BBC/PA)

A selection of comedians and familiar TV faces have also been revealed as guest judges, including Julian Clary, Miranda Hart, Rufus Hound, Tameka Empson, Russell Kane and Adil Ray as Citizen Khan.

They will be joining the panel alongside Jo Brand, Jason Manford, Paul O’Grady, Frank Skinner, Jennifer Saunders and Claudia Winkleman.

The programme will see a line-up of stars dressing up to re-enact their favourite musical moments.

But this year they will face the double challenge of both singing and dancing as the show steps up a level from Let’s Dance For Comic Relief.

We can’t wait to hear Julian’s words of wisdom (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Acts already on the programme include astrologer Russell Grant performing 1980s disco hit Chain Reaction by Diana Ross, actresses Harriet Thorpe and Helen Lederer covering Abba classic Dancing Queen, and Casualty and Holby City stars Chizzy Akudolu, Tony Marshall and Amanda Henderson performing Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson ft Bruno Mars.

Specially formed group acts include Boys Allowed, made up of Gareth Gates, Duncan James, Jon Lee, Ritchie Neville and Ben Ofoedu, performing Girls Aloud’s Biology, and The Chasers, made up of stars from ITV’s The Chase, taking on a musical medley of Wizard Of Oz numbers.

Let’s Sing And Dance For Comic Relief begins on BBC One on March 4 at 6.45pm.