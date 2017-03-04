Mel and Sue back together for Let's Sing And Dance For Comic Relief

Presenting duo Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins have made their return to the BBC together for the first time since the broadcaster’s final series of The Great British Bake Off.

The pair hosted Let’s Sing And Dance For Comic Relief, a celebrity talent show in which well-known names perform as music stars to raise money for Comic Relief.

Going through to the next round of the competition from Saturday’s opening episode were double act Melvin Odoom and Rickie Haywood Williams, who performed as Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince, and Sara Pascoe, who transformed herself into Sia.

Rickie and Melvin won the public vote (BBC)

Melvin and Rickie won the public vote with their version of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air theme song, while Sara was put through by judges Jo Brand, Frank Skinner and Katherine Ryan for singing Chandelier.

Paul O’Grady, who had been due to sit on the judging panel, pulled out of the episode for personal reasons on Friday and was replaced by Katherine.

The programme included a performance from former Britain’s Got Talent contestant Calum Scott, and another from Catherine Tate singing I Need A Hero as her comic character Nan, with cameos from Bonnie Tyler, Richard E Grant, Mathew Horne and Len Goodman.

Sara as Sia (BBC)

Singers Ed Sheeran and Emeli Sande filmed reports from Africa appealing for donations for Comic Relief projects and Emeli later performed in the studio.

The Great British Bake Off aired its final series on the BBC in 2016 before its move to Channel 4, and Mel and Sue announced that they would not be following the contest to its new home.

Let’s Sing And Dance For Comic Relief continues on BBC One on Saturday at 6.45pm.