Meghan Markle turns 36 – seven things you need to know about the actress dating Prince Harry

Meghan Markle, the actress who is dating Prince Harry, turns 36 today.

Get to know the US star better by taking a look at some facts about her.

:: Markle is the daughter of Emmy Award-winning lighting director Thomas W Markle who worked on the US sitcom Married… With Children, and therapist and yoga instructor Doria Radlan.

Meghan Markle is dating Prince Harry (Matt Crossick/PA)

:: The actress is best known for her role in legal drama series Suits, in which she plays paralegal Rachel Zane, but she has also been seen in films Get Him To The Greek, Remember Me, and Horrible Bosses, as well as a number of TV programmes.

:: Markle is committed to humanitarian work – she is a global ambassador for World Vision Canada and has been an advocate for the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, also known as UN Women.

:: She created a lifestyle website, The Tig, which she ran for three years before closing it down.

Markle plays Rachel Zane in Suits (Shane Mahood/USA Network/PA)

:: Early in her career, Markle’s jobs included a short stint on Deal Or No Deal where she stood behind one of the cash prize boxes.

:: Markle’s past relationships have included a two-year marriage to Trevor Engelson who she was with for nine years altogether, and a short relationship with celebrity chef Cory Vitiello.

:: She was the most googled actress of 2016 thanks to her connection with Prince Harry.