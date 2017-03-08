Meghan Markle leads celebs posting messages on International Women's Day

Meghan Markle has led celebrities posting poignant and powerful messages on International Women’s Day.

The Suits actress, who is dating Prince Harry, shared a poem by author Nayyirah Waheed with her 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

To always knowing your worth ✨ #IWD A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Mar 8, 2017 at 7:18am PST

Meghan captioned her post: “To always knowing your worth.”

Singer Adele shared a picture on Twitter of a woman riding a unicycle while juggling several items.

"Whatever women do they must do twice as well as men to be thought half as good. Luckily, this is not difficult" #internationalwomensday pic.twitter.com/3jzQcEpKnH — Adele (@Adele) March 8, 2017

May you have a day free of mansplaining, sexual harassment, & general misogyny. #InternationalWomensDay — Cher (@thecherness) March 8, 2017

Queen of Pop Madonna tweeted that “The Revolution Starts Now”.

Dreaming of a World Where Women have Equal Rights. 🙏🏻🌈🙌🏻💘🎉👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏅🏆🏅🏆🌸#internationalwomensday 🌺🌎🌍🌏👊🏻🎉😂👑@voguegermany @luigiandiango A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Mar 7, 2017 at 7:07pm PST

Starlet Lindsay Lohan posted words from the Prophet Mohammed on Instagram.

It said: “Women are not created weaker but more generous than men.

“They are created more beautiful and less fierce, as beauty hates to hurt and harm others.

“That is why they seem weak to people, but in reality they are not.

“Angels are the strongest of created beings, and women are closer to the angelic nature than men, as they are readier than men to carry angelic light.”

Pop star Katy Perry referred to the Day Without Women movement and said she was “standing with all my sisters in solidarity”.

“Gonna be a lady in red tomorrow. Repost @womensmarch: Tomorrow, we strike! Are you with us?” she wrote on Instagram.

She called for people to participate “in one or all of the following ways”, writing: “1. Wear RED in solidarity. 2. Women strike from paid and unpaid work. 3. Everyone buys local or don’t buy at all.”

Bindi Irwin, daughter of late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, used the day to honour her own mother.

To the strongest and most beautiful woman I have ever known - my gorgeous Mum. I love you forever.#internationalwomensday pic.twitter.com/5INclYRGjv — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) March 8, 2017

Thank u to all of the strong women who fought & continue to fight for change. #InternationalWomensDay — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 8, 2017

US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres said: “I’m grateful to all the women who came before me and fought for me to be able to be where I am.”