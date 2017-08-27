Meeting of Lannister, Stark and Targaryen as Game Of Thrones series finale looms

The warring Westeros forces of Lannister, Stark and Targaryen will come together in the finale of Game Of Thrones’ penultimate series on Sunday night.

Titled The Dragon And The Wolf, Jon Snow will meet foe Cersei Lannister in the episode which will clock in at nearly 80 minutes — the longest ever in the show’s history.

With just seven episodes to go before the epic HBO fantasy show wraps up, theories have filled the internet since the trailer aired last week with one suggesting Kit Harington’s Jon will discover his true heritage.

Its title also suggests a development in the relationship between Jon and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) whose house sigils are a wolf and dragon respectively.

The 47-second trailer features just one line of dialogue with Jon announcing “There is only one war that matters. And it is here” as he meets with Cersei (Lena Headey).

Elsewhere it shows Greyworm and the unsullied army being joined by their Dothraki colleagues as they lay siege to Highgarden.

:: The Game Of Thrones series finale will air in the US on HBO on Sunday where it is simulcast in the UK on Sky Atlantic at 2am. It is repeated that same evening on both Sky Atlantic and NOW TV at 9pm.