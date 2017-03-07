Meet the final new family to join Gogglebox Ireland

A fifth and final new home will join the cast of Gogglebox Ireland this week.

Series two of the smash hit show has already added new favourites such as Dawn and Dale from Cork and Tadgh and his granny Ettie from Clare.

This week they'll be joined by the Morans from Portlaoise, a sports-mad family who enjoy having a laugh in front of the TV.

Originally from Kilkenny, naturally dad Denis is a big fan of Brian Cody’s record-breaking hurlers, and Manchester United too. Aside from sport, he tunes in to The Walking Dead, Game of Thrones and Clint Eastwood films.

His wife of 30 years, Anne-Marie, prefers anything starring George Clooney and The Big Bang Theory.

The elder sister Chloe recently got a Champagne Supernova tattoo on the back of her neck to celebrate her favourite band Oasis. She recently started a new job in Dublin and enjoys ‘car-crash reality’ TV shows like Ex on the Beach and 24 Hours in A&E.

Younger sister and football star Gráinne is doing her Leaving Cert and is captain of the senior team in school. She watches American shows Pretty Little Liars and Suits when she has control of the remote.

Miniature Yorkshire terriers Bella and Scooby join them on the sofa every week and Chloe says her Mum treats them nearly better than her own kids.

Gogglebox Ireland airs on TV3 on Wednesdays at 9pm.