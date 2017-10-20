Meera Syal ‘excited but terrified’ about new role in West End musical Annie

Meera Syal will be following in the footsteps of Miranda Hart and Craig Revel Horwood to play Miss Hannigan in the stage production of Annie.

The Kumars at No 42 and Goodness Gracious Me actress will take on the role from the end of November until the musical finishes its West End run.

She said she was “excited” but “terrified” but that donning the “threads, wig and make-up” helped her get into the role.

“You get into the clothes and you go ‘right, I know where I’m going now’,” the 56-year-old said.

Hart played the role of spiteful Miss Hannigan when the show opened in May and Strictly Come Dancing judge Revel Horwood took over last month.

Syal will be on stage from November 27 2017 until February 18 2018 at London’s Piccadilly Theatre.
