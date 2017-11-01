McGregor walks the red carpet of Notorious premiere in Dublin
Update: Conor McGregor has arrived at Dublin's Savoy for the premiere of his Notorious documentary.
And Conor McGregor’s arrived for the world premiere of Notorious @offtheball pic.twitter.com/7zM12078ip— Will O'Callaghan (@willocallaghan) November 1, 2017
Conor McGregor arrives at the premiere for @McGregorFilm. #Notorious pic.twitter.com/PjRhReRTzv— FM104 (@FM104) November 1, 2017
#NOTORIOUSMOVIE @TheNotoriousMMA 😬😬👌🏼👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/fEwOpufbeF— Sarah Quick (@sall09) November 1, 2017
Earlier: Conor McGregor says he's "shutting down O'Connell Street tonight".
Notorious, the documentary about his life, is being premiered at Dublin's Savoy cinema.
The MMA star - who'll be on the red carpet - says he's been on a journey that's "too crazy to put into words".
