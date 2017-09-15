MCD issue important notice for fans heading to the Red Hot Chili Peppers concert

Fans have been given an important reminder for the rescheduled Red Hot Chili Peppers’ concerts.

The event organiser, MCD, have asked fans attending next week’s shows at the 3Arena to ensure that they take note of the following important details.

Tickets for the cancelled show on Tuesday, 20 December 2016 are valid for the concert on Wednesday, 20 September.

Tickets purchased for Wednesday, 21 December 2016 are valid for Thursday, 21 September.

Tickets will be valid only on these dates and cannot be exchanged for alternative dates.

Doors will open at 6.30pm with UK rapper Lady Leshurr kicking things off at 8pm.